The King’s Cup you already know the pairings quarter finals of the competition. After the round of 16 qualifiers this past week, the draw held this Monday in the Ciudad del Fútbol of Las Rozas has certified the matches corresponding to this new phase of the cup football tournament.

In this raffle it has been determined who will be the team rivals in this next round where they will compete for a place in the quarterfinals. It will be the last time that the clubs play the single match classification in this season, since those who make it to the semifinals will risk their presence in the final in a round-trip eliminator.

Teams classified for the Copa del Rey quarterfinals

Eight teams This past week they certified their qualification for the quarterfinals, where there are only First Division candidates left after the elimination of Pontevedra, Elche and Ourense in their respective matches. The ones we will see again in this new eliminatory round are the three top contenders to lift the Cup: FC Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid.

Hansi Flick’s team managed to easily win (5-1) against a Real Betis that barely put up any resistance thanks to a brilliant Lamine Yamal. Simeone’s team experienced the same thing at the Martínez Valero, where they managed to certify their pass by crushing Elche by 4 goals to 0. It took a little longer for Ancelotti’s team to certify their pass to the quarterfinals. A match that seemed doomed despite the controversy was complicated for the whites and they needed extra time and a brilliant Endrick, with a providential double, to finish off a Celta (5-2) that dreamed until the last minutes of eliminating one of the great favorites.









The one who will not be able to aspire to the title is the current champion of the competition, the Athletic Club of Bilbaowho lost 2 to 3 against one of the great surprises of the season: the Osasuna by Vicente Moreno. Ernesto Valverde’s men were unable to recover in a match in which they were always behind on the scoreboard and are left without the possibility of repeating the feat of 2024.

Atlético de Madrid

FC Barcelona

real Madrid

Royal Society

Leganes

Osasuna

Valencia

Getafe

Crossovers and quarterfinal matches of the Copa del Rey

As on other occasions, the quarter-final ties will be played in a single match on the field of the team that is drawn first during the draw. It will be the last time this happens during the competition, since the semifinals will be played back and forth as happened years ago.

Furthermore, as happened in the round of 16, there will be VAR in this new eliminatory round. Therefore, the help of video refereeing will be in the quarterfinals of the championship.

These are the quarterfinal crosses of the Copa del Rey and the confrontations of the top contenders for the title, Real Madrid, FC Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid:

Valencia CF – FC Barcelona

CD Leganes – Real Madrid

Atlético de Madrid – Getafe

Real Sociedad – Osasuna

When are the Copa del Rey quarterfinals played? Date and time of the playoffs

While waiting to know the schedules of the Copa del Rey round of 16 matches, what is known are the dates on which all the matches in this knockout round will be played: the days February 4, 5 and 6at times yet to be defined.

Quarterfinals: February 4, 5 and 6, 2025

Semifinals: February 26, 2025 (first leg) and April 2, 2025 (second leg)

Final: April 26, 2025 (La Cartuja Stadium)

To find out which of these teams ends up taking over from Athletic Bilbao and becoming champions of the 2024/2025 Copa del Rey, we will have to wait until next April 26. It will then be when the two finalist teams will meet in the final of the tournament, which will be held in the legendary La Cartuja stadium in Seville.