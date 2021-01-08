They are already here… As if it were the movie Poltergeist, the four favorites to win the Copa del Rey appear for the first time in the tournament after two rounds missing. Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Athletic and Real Sociedad will debut in the round of 32, later than the rest, as a reward for being classified for the Spanish Super Cup. The draw, which is still not pure and conditioned with privileges for these four teams and the rest of the Firsts, has brought the pairing of the ‘coconuts’ against modest football clubs. In this way, those of Zidane they will face Alcoyano; those of Koeman, to Cornellà; those of Imanol, Cordova; and the men of the newcomer Marcelino, to Ibiza.

The tie, which a single game will continue to be played in the field of the lower category team and without VAR, it will be disputed between January 16, 17, 20 and 21. In the last two days (20 and 21) the matches of the teams involved in the Super Cup will be played (January 17 is the final). On these dates, the most modest will continue to show their rebellion against the most powerful protected by the economic umbrella of LaLiga. Romo’s men will have to repeat the heroic against Barcelona to make another Cornellazo like the one that led to the elimination of Atlético a few days ago.

The Alcoyano, that still has a lot of morale As they demonstrated by eliminating Huesca and leaving Míchel even more touched, whose position hangs by a thread, he wants to continue making history in the KO tournament and for that he will have to overcome Real Madrid. A duel that whites should not trust, such as warned Emilio Butragueño during the draw: “We will have to be very careful and be vigilant. It will be a very difficult game. It is a beautiful competition for the players. With this format there is an opportunity for attractive results for the fans. “A match that has already been played in the past in the Cup:”We already played a very difficult game a few seasons ago against Alcoyano. We are aware of the difficulty that we are going to find in Alcoy “.

On the other hand, the Cordova, executioner of Getafe (1-0) and wanting to face the greats again as in past times after several years sunk in the well of Second B, will have to face the Royal Society. He Ibiza, who already got off in the second round with a resounding 5-2 to Celta, will put Athletic in trouble.



La Peña Deportiva, last season’s relief team in Second B, has managed to get into the sixteenth by the minimum (2-0 in the penalty shootout against Sabadell) and now will have the litmus test against Valladolid. The Navalcarnero, third in his group of Second B, beat Las Palmas by the minimum and is not going through a good run of results, something that should change against Eibar, who suffered to pass to Las Rozas.

The 16 matchups in the round of 16

-The clubs of the Super Cup against the Second B

Cornellà – Barcelona

Ibiza – Athletic

Alcoyano – Real Madrid

Cordoba – Real Sociedad

-Second B against First

Peña Deportiva – Valladolid

Navalcarnero – Eibar

-Second Division against First

Malaga – Granada

Almeria – Alaves

Leganés – Seville

Alcorcón – Valencia

Girona – Cádiz

Sporting – Betis

Espanyol – Osasuna

Fuenlabrada – Levante

Rayo Vallecano – Elche

Tenerife – Villarreal

2020-21 Copa del Rey qualifying dates

Sixteenths: January 16, 17, 20 and 21. The last two days will be for the teams that compete in the Spanish Super Cup, since the final will be played on the 17th.

Eighths: January 27, 2021

Rooms: February 3, 2021

Semifinals: the first leg is played on February 10 and the return, on March 3, 2021

Final:April 17, 2021. (Before the final of the Copa del Rey of the 19-20 edition between Real Sociedad and Athletic will have to be played, postponed by COVID).