This Thursday, February 11, the 84th edition of the 2020 Basketball King’s Cup begins, held at the WiZink Center in Madrid until the 14th. Iberostar Tenerife and Hereda San Pablo Burgos will be in charge of opening the competition at 6:30 p.m. Here are the schedules of all the matches in the competition:

Basketball King’s Cup: games and schedules

TO: Iberostar Tenerife – Hereda San Pablo Burgos : Thursday 11, 6:30 p.m.

: Thursday 11, 6:30 p.m. B: Real Madrid – Valencia Basket : Thursday 11, 9:30 p.m.

: Thursday 11, 9:30 p.m. C: TD Systems Baskonia – Joventut de Badalona : Friday 12, 6:30 p.m.

: Friday 12, 6:30 p.m. D: Barcelona – Unicaja : Friday 12, 9:30 p.m.

: Friday 12, 9:30 p.m. Winner A vs Winner B semifinal : Saturday 13, 4:00 p.m.

: Saturday 13, 4:00 p.m. Winner C vs Winner D semifinal : Saturday 13, 7:00 p.m.

: Saturday 13, 7:00 p.m. Final: Sunday 14, 6:30 p.m.

Television: where to watch the 2020 Basketball King’s Cup?

All games of the Copa del Rey basketball 2021 can be followed live on television through the #Vamos de Movistar channel, on dial 8 of the platform. Thursday and Friday coverage will begin at 6:00 p.m.. On Saturday, the preview will begin at 2:45 p.m. and on Sunday, Movistar Deportes will broadcast the Endesa Mini-Cup at 12:30 p.m.

Internet: how to follow the Copa del Rey basketball online?

In AS.com you will find all the information related to the Copa del Rey basketball 2021. In addition, you will be able to enjoy the direct ones with the best minute by minute of all the matches of the competition, the statements of the protagonists and the chronicles as soon as each meeting concludes.