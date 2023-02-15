The Copa del Rey basketball kicks off in Badalona this Thursday with the quarterfinal matchup between Real Madrid and Valencia, followed by a Barcelona-Unicaja matchup. On the other side of the draw, on Friday Tenerife will face Gran Canaria in an island derby with great expectation and Baskonia will play against Joventut, the hosts, in the last game of the tie.

Real Madrid and Barcelona, ​​who have shared the last 13 Copas del Rey, will face each other in a hypothetical semifinal on Saturday if the two teams win their quarterfinal matches. The final will be played on Sunday 19, at 7:00 p.m. and Movistar+ is in charge of broadcasting all the matches in the competition.

Barcelona will defend the title they won last year in Granada, with Nikola Mirotic proclaimed MVP. The Catalans have been champions in four of the last five editions. In this five-year period, only the one from 2020, which Real Madrid raised in Malaga, escaped him.

These are the matches and schedules of the Copa del Rey:

Thursday February 16:

Real Madrid-Valencia Basket (6:30 p.m.)

Barcelona-Unicaja (9:30 p.m.)

Friday February 17:

Tenerife-Gran Canaria (6:30 p.m.)

Baskonia-Joventut (9:30 p.m.)

Saturday February 18: first semifinal between the winners on Thursday (6:30 p.m.) and second semifinal between the winners on Friday (9:30 p.m.).

Sunday February 19: end (7:00 p.m.).

