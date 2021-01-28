Athletic Bilbao came back and won 2-1 at the home of modest Alcoyano of the 2nd B division, equivalent to the third category of Spanish football, to get into the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey this Thursday, where Granada will also be .

Alcoyano opened the scoring with a free kick goal from Pablo Carbonell (39), but Asier Villalibre (who received the punch that earned Lionel Messi the red in the final of the Spanish Super Cup) equalized with a header (53) and Iñaki Williams put the head 2-1 (78) that gave the pass to the next round to the Basques.

He Alcoyano, executioner of Real Madrid in the previous round, could not repeat the feat against the Biscayan team, which at times suffered against the modest Alcoy team.

Iñaki William scored 2-1. EFE / Manuel Lorenzo

Athletic, flaming champion of the Spanish Super Cup, carried the weight of the match, but it was difficult for him to overcome the firm defensive device of his rival.

Alcoyano gave the first warning with a shot to the post and Athletic responded with a shot from Mikel Vesga that was saved by goalkeeper José Juan, who was once again one of the outstanding men of his team.

Alcoyano withstood the attacks of Athletic, to get up on the scoreboard with a free kick from the door of the Carbonell area, at 39 minutes.

Villalibre scores with a header for Athletic’s 1-1 partial. EFE / Manuel Lorenzo

At the end of the break, Marcelino brought in heavyweights such as Iker Muniain and Raúl García and gave more intensity to his game to equalize soon with a header from Asier Villalibre, at 8 of the complement.

Athletic, as it did in the previous round against Ibiza, managed to get closer in the second half to Alcoyano’s goal, which they locked in their area by pressing very high. The visitor harassment finally paid off near the end, when Williams headed a Muniain cross to make it 2-1.

The other team that advanced to the quarterfinals was Granada, which had no problem beating Navalcarnero 6-0.