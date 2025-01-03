The Round of 32 of the Copa del Rey will begin this Friday, January 3, with an interesting clash between Pontevedra – Mallorca and will end with the duel that faces

Eldense and Valencia. All the teams in the competition will measure their strength on the green in another exciting day of football.

Among all the matches of the Copa del Rey matchday, the

Barbastro – Barcelona (7pm/ LaLiga TV Bar, Movistar Plus+, Copa del Rey on M+), Deportiva Minera – Real Madrid (7pm/La 1, RTVE Play) and Marbella FC – Atlético (9pm/ La 1, RTVE Play). Some matches that are especially attractive to the public and that mark the path of the Copa del Rey.

On this day of the Copa del Rey the results will be interesting, but above all the performance of all the teams and, especially, those fighting for the title, for European positions and for salvation. .

Pichichi

J. Mata is the leader of the Copa del Rey

On an individual level, the Copa del Rey stars continue to show their quality day after day. Among the players he has shone especially on the green J. Matawhich is the pichichi or top scorer of the tournament and

Manu Fuster as the tournament’s top assistant.