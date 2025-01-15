The Round of 16 of the Copa del Rey will begin this Tuesday, January 14, with an interesting clash between Ourense CF – Valencia and will end with the duel between Real Madrid and Celta. All the teams in the competition will measure their strength on the green in another exciting day of football.

Among all the Copa del Rey matches of the day, Barcelona – Real Betis (9pm/ M+ LaLiga TV 2, LaLiga TV Bar, Movistar Plus+), Real Madrid – Celta (9pm/ La 1, RTVE Play) and Elche stand out – Atlético (9pm/ La 1, RTVE Play). Some matches that are especially attractive to the public and that mark the path of the Copa del Rey.

On this day of the Copa del Rey the results will be interesting, but above all the performance of all the teams and, especially, those fighting for the title, for European positions and for salvation. .