After almost two months of the 2023/24 season, the Copa del Rey is about to begin and this is more special than usual, as it will be the 120th edition of the competition. Real Madrid are the favorites as they are the current champions and will have the honor of defending their title.
Although we don’t usually see so many teams in the Copa del Rey, 125 clubs compete in this tournament, making it the largest in Spain.
Teams participate First (20) and non-affiliated teams of Second (21), the first five non-affiliated teams of each group of First Federation (10), the first five non-affiliated teams of each group of Second Federation (25), non-affiliated teams champions of each group of Third Federation (18) and the seven best seconds (without taking into account subsidiary teams) of the entire Third Federation (7). In addition, twenty top teams participate. territorial category coming from each Autonomous Federation (two in the case of Andalusia) and the four Federation Cup semi-finalists.
The first phases of the competition are about to begin. The Interterritorial qualifying will be played on October 11 and 12. Once this preview has been passed, the first round. 55 games will be played in this round, and the day established for this is November 1, with the possibility of advancing or delaying the game one day. The next round is second round, and 28 games are played on December 6.
Once these first three rounds have passed, we reach the final draw of the tournament, which begins in the round of 32. The 28 participants that have won the previous rounds will be joined by the four teams that play in the Spanish Super Cup (Real Madrid, Atlético de Madrid, FC Barcelona and Osasuna). The rounds of the round of 32 to the semi-finals will be played between January 6 and February 28.
The final will once again be at the La Cartuja Stadium, as already stipulated until 2025, and will be played on April 6, 2024.
This year The competition can be followed through two channels. Movistar+ will offer the entire competition on its Movistar Champions League channels, while RTVE He will do it from La 1 and Teledeporte.
|
Season
|
Champion
|
Finalist
|
2022/2023
|
real Madrid
|
Osasuna
|
2021/2022
|
Real Betis
|
Valencia
|
2020/2021
|
FC Barcelona
|
Athletic Club
|
2019/2020
|
Real society
|
Athletic Club
|
2018/2019
|
Valencia
|
FC Barcelona
|
Equipment
|
Championships
|
Number of endings
|
Last time he was champion
|
FC Barcelona
|
31
|
42
|
2021
|
Athletic Club
|
23
|
39
|
1984
|
real Madrid
|
twenty
|
40
|
2023
|
Atlético de Madrid
|
10
|
19
|
2013
|
Valencia
|
8
|
19
|
2019
