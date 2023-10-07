Teams participate First (20) and non-affiliated teams of Second (21), the first five non-affiliated teams of each group of First Federation (10), the first five non-affiliated teams of each group of Second Federation (25), non-affiliated teams champions of each group of Third Federation (18) and the seven best seconds (without taking into account subsidiary teams) of the entire Third Federation (7). In addition, twenty top teams participate. territorial category coming from each Autonomous Federation (two in the case of Andalusia) and the four Federation Cup semi-finalists.