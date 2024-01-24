The Copa del Rey 2023/24 is entering its final phase. This week the quarterfinal matches are being played and within a month we will know the name of the two teams that will play the grand final of the tournament on April 6 at the La Cartuja stadium in Seville, and will fight to succeed the Real Madrid in the record as champion.
Of the 125 teams that began the tournament in October, round by round they have fallen until they are on the verge of the semifinals.
Copa del Rey 2023/24 Semifinal Quarter-Final Playoffs
Celta Vigo 1-2 Real society
Mallorca vs Girona
Athletic Club vs FC Barcelona
Atlético de Madrid vs Sevilla
Teams qualified for the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey semi-finals
In the absence of the rest of the qualifiers being completed, the teams classified for the semifinals are:
– Real society
When is the draw for the Copa del Rey semi-finals?
Once we know which clubs are the four semi-finalists, the draw will be held to determine the two matches. This draw will take place on Friday, January 26 in the Luis Aragonés room of the Ciudad Deportiva de Las Rozas at 1:00 p.m.
When are the Copa del Rey semi-finals played?
The semi-final round is the only one in the tournament that is played over two legs. The first leg matches are scheduled to be played on February 7 and the second leg on the 28th of the same month.
The order to determine which team will act as home team in the first leg and which team will act as home team in the second leg will depend on the order in which each ball is drawn in the draw.
Let us remember that the rule of double value for goals scored away from home in the event of a tie is no longer in force.
