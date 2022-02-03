The blancos, remodeled (outside Benzema) and with the tired Brazilians, surrender to a flicker that sends the Basques to paradise at 89 ‘

A goal in the 89th minute by former Torino player Berenguer eliminates Real Madrid and gives Athletic the third consecutive Copa del Rey semi-final. Today for the Basques the draw with Rayo Vallecano, Betis and Valencia.

After three defeats between La Liga and the Spanish Super Cup, Athletic beat Madrid 1-0 in an evening that started badly with the throwing of objects against the damaged Blancos bus. For Ancelotti fourth defeat of the season and the alarm that continues to sound after the draw in Liga with Elche. And PSG is about to arrive in the Champions League. The Copa del Rey was certainly not Real’s main goal while in Bilbao they care a lot, and this was also evident on the pitch.

Tired Brazilians – Ancelotti did not want to risk Benzema, who was decisive in the three victories over Athletic in the last two months, and chose Asensio as a “false nueve” between Rodrygo and Vinicius, weakened by the match and the return trip from Brazil. In defense without Carvajal and Mendy wide Lucas Vazquez and Alaba, hijacked on the wing to leave Nacho in his comfort zone with Militao. Among the Basques the youngest of the Williams, Nico, preferred to Berenguer and actually active and dangerous as long as he remained on the field: at the end of the first half a shot and a heel hit caused a muscle injury. First part controlled without major worries by Athletic, fresher, more intense and ambitious than a confused Madrid, dull and unable to create something offensively decent. Problems that have an easily identifiable origin: the absence of Benzema, the pivot that makes the whole team turn from the waist up. Courtois, making his debut in this Copa del Rey, flew on a conclusion by Dani Garcia, the most dangerous conclusion of a tense first part, fought but lacking in emotions. See also Alvarez, a phenomenon of only 25 million: half of Europe wants it, but we talk about it in June

Final paw – A plot that has not undergone major variations in the recovery. After two interventions by Courtois on Raul Garcia and Iñigo Martinez Carletto removed the off Vinicius already in the 60 ‘trying with Isco, sent to lead the attack between Asensio and Rodrygo, who however could do little in the face of the suffocating pressure of the Basques, quick to retrieve the ball just lost. Madrid was seen only when Athletic got tired of running, but Casemiro wasted in the opponent’s area and then messed in his own, followed by Modric: ball recovered by Vesga who served Berenguer. Dry dribble on Nacho and left from the edge to the far post. A great goal that is worth a semifinal.

February 3, 2022 (change February 3, 2022 | 23:55)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Copa #del #Torino #player #Berenguer #mock #Real #Athletic #semifinals