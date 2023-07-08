The Dimayor announced this Friday the schedules of the first legs of the round of 16 of the Copa Colombia, tournament in which Millonarios defends the crown he obtained last year.

In this instance of the tournament, the eight teams that participated in international tournaments this year enter the competition (Nacional, Pereira, Medellín and Millonarios, initially in Libertadores, and Santa Fe, Tolima, Junior and Águilas Doradas, in Sudamericana).

Four other teams will also debut in this phase due to their location in the 2022 reclassification, La Equidad, Bucaramanga, Pasto and América. The other four teams come from the first three rounds: Deportivo Cali, Alianza Petrolera, Tigres and Cúcuta Deportivo, the latter two being the only survivors from B.

The draw for the Copa Colombia left several classics

The Dimayor held this Wednesday the draw for the round of 16 of the Cup and there are two classics that attract attention: they will face each other in this instance América de Cali and Atlético Nacional, and also Deportivo Cali and Santa Fe.

The table of the following phases of the tournament is not yet defined. Once the qualifiers for the quarterfinals are known, the Dimayor will make a new draw to define the keys.

Two of the first legs of the round of 16 still do not have a date. Millionaires vs. Bucaramanga was postponed because on July 26, the week this phase was scheduled, the Blues will play a friendly match against Crystal Palace, from England, in Chicago (USA).

The duel between Medellín and Deportivo Pasto was also postponed, because on July 29 the Pa’Medallo concert will be held at the Atanasio Girardot stadium, with artists such as Farruko, Cristian Nodal, Paulina Rubio, Yvy Queen, Hebert Vargas, Jhon de la Torre, Luis Alfonso, Zafarrancho, Marco Acevedo, Agudelo 888, SOG and Mareana, at the opening of the Flower Fair.

The schedules of the first legs of the round of 16

Tuesday July 25

Equity vs. Golden Eagles

7 p.m.

Metropolitan Stadium Roof

Wednesday July 26

tigers vs. Pereira

3:30 pm

Metropolitan Stadium Roof

Oil Alliance vs. tolima

7:30 pm

Daniel Villa Zapata Stadium

America vs. National

8 p.m.

Pascual Guerrero stadium

TV: WinSports+

Thursday July 27

Cucuta vs. Junior

4 p.m.

General Santander Stadium

TV: WinSports+

Cali vs. Santa Fe

7:30 pm

Cali Sports Stadium

TV: WinSports+

Postponed

Millionaires vs. Bucaramanga

Medellin vs. Grass

