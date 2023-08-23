La Dimayor held this Tuesday the draw for the quarterfinals of the Colombia Cup, that gives the champion a box in the previous phase of the Copa Libertadores 2024.

Eight teams remain in competition in the alternate tournament. Only one of B survives, Cúcuta Deportivo. The other seven are Millonarios, Santa Fe, Nacional, Alianza Petrolera, Medellín, Águilas Doradas and Deportivo Pereira.

Millionaires, current champion of the tournament, will once again face Alianza Petrolera, the team that eliminated him in the 2020 and 2021 editions. The first leg will be at El Campín and the second leg will be at Daniel Villa Zapata, in Barrancabermeja.

For its part, Independiente Santa Fe will be local in the first leg against Deportivo Pereira, the only Colombian survivor in the 2023 Copa Libertadores, which this Wednesday will host Palmeiras in the quarterfinals.

If Millonarios is the champion of the Colombia Cup, the place for the Libertadores 2024 that corresponds to the winner of this tournament will go to reclassification, since the blues have already qualified as winners of the 2023-I League.

In addition, Cúcuta would be forced to promote to go to the Libertadores if they win the Cup, as established by the competition regulations.

“If the champion team of the Betplay DIMAYOR Cup 2023 is a club that does NOT participate in the Main Division (League) organized by DIMAYOR in 2024, it will not be able to obtain the quota for international competition, according to the regulations issued by CONMEBOL and in force on the date of issuance of this regulation. In such a case, the champion will be deserving of an economic recognition, equivalent to the total amount awarded as a prize in the Superliga Betplay DIMAYOR 2023”, says the regulation.

“If the above occurs, the club that will obtain CONMEBOL No. 4 quota

LIBERTADORES 2024 for Colombia will be the one with the best position in the table of

Total reclassification of the Betplay DIMAYOR 2023 League,” he added.

The keys to the quarterfinals of the Colombian Cup

This is how the keys to the quarterfinals of the Colombia Cup were (the first mentioned team will start at home):

Cucuta vs. Medellin

Golden Eagles vs. National Athletic

Santa Fe vs. Pereira

Millionaires vs. Oil Alliance

When will the Cup quarterfinals be played?

The Dimayor competition calendar established the weeks of August 31 and September 28 as dispute dates. However, there are several drawbacks to it.

The first: Pereira will visit Palmeiras in the Libertadores on August 30, so the duel against Santa Fe cannot be scheduled that week.

In addition, the match between Águilas Doradas and Nacional cannot be played that week either, since the postponed game of the second date of the League between the same teams has been announced for August 30.

Dimayor should announce the dispute dates and times soon.

The semifinals of the tournament will be defined by draw, after the quarterfinals are played.

SPORTS

More sports news