Copa City was presented with a gameplay trailer on the occasion of Gamescom: the video illustrates the game mechanics, the characteristics of the experience packaged by Triple Espresso but also some of the contents that we will find inside, such as the city of Berlin.

As we know, Copa City will put us in charge of managing high-level matches between internationally renowned teams, which means that we will have to check the sports facilities, the dynamics of fans’ arrival and departure, the security measures and many other meticulously simulated aspects.

Among our tasks there will also be the organization of logisticsthe development of urban infrastructure, transportation and housing, all headed by a dynamic economic system in which we will have to pay attention to budgets, procurement and available resources.

The decisions we make during the Copa City campaign will allow us to unlock further opportunities and confront ourselves with new challenges and unexpected events: will we be able to manage the unexpected too?