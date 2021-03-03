Talleres de Córdoba agreed tonight to the 16th finals, after bending 6-5 in the penalty shootout to Atlético de Rafaela, after a strange sudden definition that was given by the Argentine Cup, in the match played at the stadium in the city of San Nicolás.

After 90 minutes held at the Salomón Boeseldín stadium, a goalless draw was recorded, within the framework of a barely discreet match. But the definition contained all the emotion and drama that the game itself did not show..

Because Talleres had -at least- three previous occasions to stay with the tie, but its executors failed in the shots and gave life to an Atlético, who handled the ball better in the second half, when the cordovan cast was left with 10, for the expulsion of Francis Mac Allister (13m).

In the penalty shootout, the goalkeeper Marcos Diaz (who missed his own launch) became a figure, stopping the shipments of Emiliano Romero, Alex Luna and Gino Albertengo.

Your colleague Guillermo Sara (also former Boca Juniors) stopped the shots of Enzo Díaz and Piero Hincapié from Ecuador, while Marcos Díaz himself raised the shot over the crossbar in the fourteenth execution.

Talleres, which enlisted with a formation that included some incumbents with a majority of substitutes, will face Vélez Sarsfield in the next round, that left Deportivo Camioneros (3-1) on the road last February.