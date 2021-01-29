Hurricane Las Heras de Mendoza, Federal A team, surprised tonight Arsenal de Sarandí, defeated him by 1 to 0 and qualified for the 16th final of the Argentina Cup. The match, corresponding to the 32nd final, was held at the Ciudad de Caseros stadium, by Estudiantes de Buenos Aires, and the only goal from the Mendoza Globe was scored by Lucas Aguero, In the second half.

Arsenal could not capture the differences in categories in the field in the initial stage, but in the final part they came out more determined and quickly had an unbeatable opportunity to open the scoring, when at 7 minutes Federico Giusepponi knocked down Gastón Suso in the area: Penalty for Sarandí’s team.

The shot executed him Lucas Albertengo, but it was deflected by the goalkeeper of the Mendoza, Emanuel Bilbao, who touched the ball with both hands and the shot hit the right post, the rebound was again taken by the Arsenal forward and shot wide.

The action enlarged Huracán, who began to divide arrivals and dominance of the game, and with a very good attack action, opened the scoring at 18 minutes.

Joan Juncos held the ball in the left sector of the area and sent a low center so that Lucas Agüero, on the other side, with a low shot close to the near post, beat goalkeeper Alejandro Rivero, scored a goal and established the unexpected 1 to 0.

After the goal, Arsenal tried to react and disorderly sought equality, but had no ideas or football to complicate the orderly defensive bolt of Huracán, which took shelter in the safety of goalkeeper Emiliano Bilbao, figure of the match, to take a long and tight victory, plus the celebration for qualifying for the new instance of the Argentine Cup.

In the 16th finals of the federal tournament, Hurricane Las Heras will face Estudiantes de Río Cuarto, which eliminated Chaco For Ever by beating him 1 to 0.