Colón de Santa Fe had to fight against a fierce Cipolletti to win the 1-0 win and advance to the 16th finals of the Argentine Cup. In Paraná, the only goal of the match was scored by Rodrigo Aliendro for Sabalero who agreed to the next instance where he will face Argentinos Juniors.

The game was very difficult and Cipolletti made a great effort to try to take the definition to penalties. But eight minutes from the end Aliendro received a pass at the gate of the area and took a right hand that was deflected into the center Manuel Berra and he dislodged goalkeeper Nicolás Caprio, who had been the great figure of the Federal A team.

Minutes later, Damián Jara was expelled from the Río Negro team, which in any case was looking for a tie and collided with the solvency of goalkeeper Leonardo Burián.

In this way, the Sabalero took the check for 675,000 pesos and agreed to the next instance where he will face the Bicho de La Paternal that before the recess due to the pandemic had eliminated Cañuelas.