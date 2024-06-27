The second day of group B was played, Mexico and Venezuela They faced each other in a match that marked the classification to the quarterfinals for the vinotinto. A penalty scored by Salomon Rondon and one stopped by Rafael Romo They allowed the Venezuelans to achieve victory.

Mexican inefficiency took its toll on them after dominating the entire first half against their rival. Venezuela, on the other hand, closed its defense and did not allow many actions that could endanger it.

Rafael Romo, from Venezuela, became a figure by saving a penalty from Orbelín Pineda in the last minutes of the match. The second half was different, Venezuela went looking for the goal and found it after putting pressure 9 minutes into the second half. Julián Quiñones, a Colombian nationalized Mexican, converted a foul inside the area against Jon Aramburu and conceded a penalty that Salomón Rondón scored. In a later action, the archer

Rafael Romo criticized the Mexican press

At the end of the match, in the mixed zone, a Televisa journalist asked Romo about his feelings after the game and he took the opportunity to talk about the humility of his teammates in addition to throwing some darts at the Mexican press who, according to him, had underrated.

The statements began when the goalkeeper acknowledged that Mexico played well and that they were happy with the victory. “We have the humility to recognize our rivals” expressed and then referred to statements by Mexican journalists before the game saying: “We do not have that arrogance or ignorance that many Mexican journalists have who underestimated us,” he sentenced.

One of the statements in Mexican journalism that went most viral was that of Álvaro Morales, an ESPN journalist who assured that Mexico was going to beat Venezuela. “I’m not worried about Venezuela, Venezuela should be worried about Mexico,” he declared before even wanting to bet that the result would be what he predicted.

Venezuela achieved its first victory against Mexico in the history of their confrontations and clearly from the Central American country they did not give the Vinotinto team as a favorite in the match. However, the goalkeeper stated that they arrived with the mentality of fighting for the result: “We came here to do the job, to fight for it and to give our best. “We take three points that are very valuable for us.”

Venezuela, classified to the quarterfinals

The Venezuelan team arrives calmer for its last match against Jamaica on the third date of group B. At this moment, the South American team is first in its group and has already qualified for the next phase of the tournament one date before completing the qualifying phase. groups thanks to the victory against Mexico. The figure of the national team, until now, is its goalkeeper, Rafael Romo.