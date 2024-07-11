Colombia has so far won its match against Uruguay in the Copa America semi-final. The match was even, but the national team knew how to make the most of its most valuable player when James Rodríguez put in a cross that Jefferson Lerma ended up converting into a goal with a header in the 39th minute.

However, the tricolor will face the second half of the match with ten players after Daniel Muñoz received his second yellow card of the match for an elbow and was sent off one minute before the break.

The action of the red card to Muñoz

The full-back had been outstanding for Néstor Lorenzo’s team throughout the match, being a player who could unbalance the wing. However, Manuel Ugarte was able to provoke him with a pinch in the ribs to which Muñoz reacted hastily and gave a strong elbow.

The Uruguayan then threw himself to the ground and the VAR reviewed the play, determining the second foul, which merited a yellow card and his expulsion from the match. A surprised Muñoz continued to complain to the central referee after the action and a teammate had to remove him and calm him down so that he could leave the field of play.