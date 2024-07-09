A clash of two similar styles will take place this Wednesday in the second semifinal of the Copa América. Colombia selection will face off against its counterpart Uruguay In Charlotte, North Carolina, a clash that promises excitement.

According to the criteria of

Both teams are in very good form. In fact, they are the ones that have stood out the most in the tournament that is being played in the USA.

The two teams will fight for a place in the final Photo:Christian Alvarez and EFE Share

Uruguay vs. Colombia, a clash of similar styles

Colombia is living a very sweet moment, won three of the four Copa America matches, comes from beating Panama 5-0 in the quarterfinals and equaled the historic record of 27 matches without losing, 24 of them with the Coach Nestor Lorenzo.

There are many keys that have made the national team work like a Swiss watch: James Rodríguez gives character to the team, Jéfferson Lerma provides balance, Luis Díaz prints the magic and Dávinson Sánchez provides security.

Up front is a team that arrives with very high expectations after eliminating a giant like Brazil in the quarterfinals. The team of Marcelo Bielsa convinces and will be the biggest obstacle for the team Nestor Lorenzo.

This is what artificial intelligence revealed. Photo: Share

The keys to the semi-final

Marcelo Bielsa and Néstor Lorenzo are exchanging sparks from a distance in the planning and strategy of the game

In Uruguaythe press tried to decipher the keys for their team to triumph against an undefeated Colombia. The sports newspaper Ovationmade an extensive analysis and an x-ray of a match that will be defined by details.

“The key to the game is on the wings: Uruguay and Colombia with similar styles in search of the final,” is the title of an article in the aforementioned media outlet, in which it predicts a thrilling encounter.

“Marcelo Bielsa and Néstor Lorenzo are exchanging ideas from afar in the planning and strategy of the game, which will see two of the coaches of the competition face to face,” says Ovación.

Marcelo Bielsa, coach of Uruguay. Photo:EFE and AFP Share

The qualities of Colombia

In the midst of its analysis, the newspaper highlights the variants that the Colombia selection which is one in attack and another in defence. Tactical flexibility is one of the secrets of Lorenzo’s team.

“Colombia is different in some ways, as many times the 4-3-3 is transformed into a 4-2-3-1 and the explanation is James Rodríguez, who often plays behind the centre forward Jhon Córdoba and leaves the right field for the advances of Jhon Arias, the Fluminense player,” the media stated.

A separate paragraph for Luis Díaz, a player who needs a lot of attention and double markings on the wing so that he doesn’t do anything wrong.

Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez Photo:Getty Images and AFP Share

“Luis Díaz is the owner of the left wing and is one of the players who has been the most difficult to mark during the competition, so the choice of the right back – probably Guillermo Varela – will be key, as well as the help he receives from the inside midfielder and the winger,” he said.

Richard Ríos, the player to watch

Oddly, the diary does not focus on the captain. James Rodriguez, a footballer whose quality everyone knows and who is being the leader that Colombia was so desperately looking for. Ovation puts his eye on Richard Rios, the ’10’s’ squire.

“He can play as a central midfielder, but he performs best on the right wing, and if James Rodríguez is the king of the Colombian national team, Richard Ríos is undoubtedly his squire and one of the figures of the Colombian national team in the Copa América, which will compete against Uruguay for a place in the final,” he explained.

Richard Rios (left) Photo:Getty Images via AFP Share

Ríos’ flashes of magic come from his experience in indoor soccer and the intensity he brings to the game is worth paying close attention to. “Futsal or indoor soccer is played on a parquet floor measuring 40×20 meters and in two 20-minute periods in which the clock only stops when the ball goes out. There are unlimited changes and re-entries and these take place with the ball in motion.”

He added: “This forces players to maintain the intensity of the game constantly and, playing 5vs5, they are involved both defensively and offensively, having to solve problems quickly, in small spaces and with much more contact with the ball than in field football.”

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS