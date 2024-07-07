Sergio Rochet saved Brazil’s first penalty, taken by Eder Militao, while Douglas Luis’ shot hit the post.

Brazil goalkeeper Alisson Becker successfully saved Jose Gimenez’s shot but Manuel Ugarte scored the decisive kick to secure Uruguay’s victory and ensure their continuation in the continental tournament held in the United States.

During the regular time, which saw 41 fouls, Uruguay’s Darwin Nunez wasted the best chance from close range, while Uruguay’s goalkeeper Sergio Rochet saved a ball from Brazil captain Rafinha after a counterattack.

Uruguay played with ten men in the second half after Nahitan Nandez was sent off for a foul on Rodrigo, but Brazil were unable to take advantage of their numerical inferiority and the match went to penalty kicks to decide the result.

Colombia crushes Panama

In another match, James Rodriguez scored a goal and created two others as Colombia crushed Panama 5-0 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday morning to advance to the semi-finals of the Copa America.

This is the third time Colombia has qualified for the semi-finals of the tournament in four editions and will meet Uruguay.

Striker Jun Cordoba beat his marker to score from a corner to give Colombia the lead in the eighth minute before captain Rodriguez converted a penalty after Panama goalkeeper Orlando Mosquera fouled Jun Arias.

In the 41st minute, Rodriguez executed a free kick, and the ball reached Luis Diaz, who shot into Mosquera’s net from the edge of the penalty area.

In the second half, Colombia continued to dominate the match, although it eased the pressure on Panama a little after its big lead, but it added the fourth goal in the 70th minute with a long-range shot from Richard Rios.

Panama’s stumbling was made clear when defender Jose Cordoba committed a clear foul on Santiago Arias inside the penalty area, which led to Colombia being awarded a deserved penalty kick in stoppage time, which was successfully converted by substitute Miguel Borja just before the final whistle.

The win extended Colombia’s unbeaten run to 27 matches since their last defeat (1-0) against Argentina in February 2022.