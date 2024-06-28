Uruguay advances steadily towards the quarterfinals of the Copa America, after the very important victory against Bolivia by 5-0 which leaves them on the verge of the next round of a tournament in which the only qualifiers are Argentina and Venezuela.

The Charrúas knew that it was a complicated test they were going to have in the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey against a Bolivian team very hurt by the defeat against the United States.

Uruguay Photo:EFE Share

hellish start

Uruguay did not mind the favoritism with which they entered the match and quickly opened the scoring. The first came to the Uruguayan, with two headers in the rival area after a lofted cross.

The central Ronald Araujo he dropped the ball to the Facundo Pellistri who, despite his short stature, won the duel against his mark and sent the ball to save for the partial 1-0.

Like a gust it began Uruguay who widened the difference in the 21st minute after squandering several scoring chances.

The cast directed by Marcelo Bielsa launched a furious counterattack that culminated in the great definition of Darwin Nunez, who did not forgive and scored.

After the second goal of the night, the Uruguayans slowed down a bit and decided to take more control of a game they had dominated.

Bielsa pulled his players’ ears at half-time after missing several very clear scoring chances and the Charrúas put in the effort to go from winning to scoring.

Maximilian Araujo He began to settle the story in the 77th minute after taking advantage of a great pass into the void that he defined with complete calm to score the third in a perfect game.

Uruguay liquidated Bolivia

It seemed that Uruguay He remembered to attack in the final minutes of the game and the fourth goal came through Federico Valverde, who created a wall with Pellistri and sent it to save.

The entrance of Luis Suarez and Rodrigo Bentancur It seemed that Bielsa was not satisfied and was going to go for more goals, and that is what happened. The midfielder took advantage of a cross from the side after a free kick and headed in the fifth goal of a dream night for Uruguay.

Sixth consecutive match in which the Uruguayan team has not known defeat in the 90 minutes and with its overwhelming victory it is one step away from the quarter-finals of the Copa América.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS