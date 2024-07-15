Miami, Florida.- Lionel Messi and company’s Argentina win another title in the Lionel Scaloni era. Tonight, at Hard Rock Stadium, they break Colombia’s unbeaten streak to become two-time champions of the 2024 Copa América.

is a two-time champion The ‘Scaloneta’ wins the title for the second consecutive edition with a goal from Lautaro Martínez in extra time. Another Copa América title for Lionel Messi. Another celebration for the Albiceleste who prove to be the best team in the world today.

After 111 minutes of an exciting film that seemed to have no end, the ‘Bull’ arrived in front of Camilo Vargas to cross his shot and make the entire Albiceleste fans explode, who suffered as much as the Colombian fans in the stands.

The concern arose from the 64th minute when the Argentine captain and star Lionel Andrés Messi Cuccittini retired due to a leg injury.

Leo began to cry on the bench, as did Angel Di Maria, who played his last match with Argentina today, but, after the victory, he said that this achievement was because of Messi.

Although Colombia played toe-to-toe with ‘Scaloneta’, they were unable to defeat ‘Dibu’ Martínez and Argentina, who had knocked on Camilo Vargas’ door so many times, won the second championship at the feet of Lautaro Martínez – 1-0 official.

The Argentine National Soccer Team will lift the 2024 Copa América for the sixteenth time in its history and Lionel Messi will do so for the second time by being a two-time champion in the United States.