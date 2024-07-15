Copa America, Lautaro makes Argentina triumph: Messi leaves in tears

Argentina won the America’s Cupthe final against the team ends 1-0 Colombiaa goal from was decisive Lautaro Martinez in the 112th minute. In Miami, the world champions beat the Colombians in a grueling final that began with almost an hour and a half late for the accidents outside the stadium during the chaotic influx of fans and which ended in second half of extra time thanks to the goal of the Inter champion, who had been on the pitch for a few minutes.

Tears for Di Maria, who ended his career in the national team with a deserved standing ovation when he was substituted. The interval between the first and second half lasted about half an hour, due to the Shakira’s show. Bitter America’s Cup final for Leo Messiwhich is injured ankle right in the 66th minute and was forced to leave the field. Messi is limped out and once he got to the bench he is burst into tears.