James Rodríguez continues to be a key player for the Colombian National Team in this Copa América. He had another spectacular afternoon in the 5-0 thrashing of Panama, with which Néstor Lorenzo’s team reached the semi-final of the 2024 Copa América, this Saturday in Glendale (Arizona).

The ’10’ was instrumental in the team’s first three goals, all in the first half: he scored for Jhon Córdoba and Luis Díaz and scored the other. This is the individual balance of the Colombian performance:

Camilo Vargas: He saved a move in the first half that could have complicated the game, a header by Murillo that hit the post. With that he earned the prize, more than deserved. Otherwise, he did little work. Seven points.

Daniel Muñoz: constant headache for Panama. They were awarded a penalty that was not called, because that’s where Ríos’ goal came from. Seven points.

Carlos Cuesta: safe and solvent, without problems. Despite its youth, it is very well established. Seven points.

Davinson Sanchez: increasingly settled, confident and a leader. He has made the most of the confidence that the coach has given him. Seven points.

Johan Mojica: It’s not that noticeable, but he did his job. He played a more than decent game. Six points.

Mateus Uribe: He had to replace a key piece like Lerma and he did it quite well. Seven points.

Richard Rios: one of the most outstanding players in the game. In addition to taking things off and coming off, he scored a great goal. Eight points.

Jhon Arias: He created the penalty for 2-0 and looked very involved. Seven points.

James Rodriguez: Spectacular game from the ’10’. He scored the first goal, which made Córdoba’s head explode. Then he scored the second, from a penalty, and, with magic, he created the third. Great player. Nine points.

Luis Diaz: very involved, involved in the story. He scored a great goal to become the top scorer of the Lorenzo era. Seven points.

John Cordoba: in their law. They have it in them to score and they opened the way to victory with a header goal. Also, it is important to demand the defense and associate. Outstanding. Eight points.

Colombia’s changes in the rout against Panama

Luis Sinisterra: He replaced Díaz at 20 minutes into the second half. He moved the defense and put the full-back to work. No rating.

Jorge Carrascal: He came in for Arias (21 ST). He tried to get into the game. He needs more minutes to gain confidence. No rating.

Santiago Arias: He returned to play with the national team in place of Muñoz (28 ST). He was the one who was awarded the penalty for Colombia’s fifth goal. No qualification.

Juan Fernando Quintero: He came on for James, who was applauded. He showed off his talent to control the game. No rating.

Miguel Angel Borja: He was the last change, replacing Jhon Córdoba (34th ST). He had the personality to ask for the ball and take the penalty for 5-0. No rating.

James Rodriguez’s numbers in the victory against Panama

