Uruguay 🇺🇾 reveals its official roster for the Copa América 2024 📆 They will face Panama 🇵🇦 in their debut on June 23 in Group C pic.twitter.com/sN3GT3Zvpf — Nicolle Ferguson (@nicolleferguson) June 8, 2024

Another friendly duel took place in June 2019. Again the celestial team scored 3-0, after the scores of Maxi Gomez, Luis Suarez and Federico Valverde. Further back in time, in September 2015, the CONCACAF team received the CONMEBOL team, falling by the minimum of Cristian Stuani. Now, there is also a friendly match recorded in April 1952, with Uruguay beating 6-1.