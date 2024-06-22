Next Sunday, June 23, Uruguay is facing Panama in duel corresponding to Group Cof the Copa America 2024. The venue chosen for the meeting is Hard Rock Stadium. As they are two teams from different confederations, they have rarely met on the field of play.
There are only four commitments that have been made between The Charrúa Claw and The Red Tide, with a perfect balance for the first world champion, since all four have been victories for them. Just in June 2022, there was a friendly duel with the Charrúas beating 5-0 through a double of Edinson Cavanimore targets from Nicolas Cruz, Maxi Gomez and Diego Rossi.
Another friendly duel took place in June 2019. Again the celestial team scored 3-0, after the scores of Maxi Gomez, Luis Suarez and Federico Valverde. Further back in time, in September 2015, the CONCACAF team received the CONMEBOL team, falling by the minimum of Cristian Stuani. Now, there is also a friendly match recorded in April 1952, with Uruguay beating 6-1.
This will be the great opportunity for the canaleros, under the command of the Spanish coach Thomas Christiasencould give the Uruguayans their first defeat, however, those led by the Argentine Marcelo Bielsa They start as one of the favorites to take the title of the America Cup.
|
GAME
|
DATE
|
COMPETENCE
|
Uruguay 5-0 Panama
|
June 11, 2022
|
Friendly
|
Uruguay 3-0 Panama
|
June 7, 2019
|
Friendly
|
Panama 0-1 Uruguay
|
September 4, 2015
|
Friendly
|
Uruguay 6-1 Panama
|
April 6, 1952
|
Friendly
