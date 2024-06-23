Next Monday, June 24, Colombia is facing Paraguay for Day 1 of Group Dof the Copa America 2024. The person in charge of setting the stage for the duel will be NRG Stadiumfrom Houston.
Looking at the history of the last ten clashes between both teams, the coffee growers have a great advantage over the Paraguayans, since they have achieved seven victories with two draws and a single defeat, a not very encouraging outlook for the team led by the Argentine. Daniel Garnero.
The last time they were measured was in November 2023, in the CONMEBOL Qualifiers for him World Cup 2026with The Tricolor visiting due for the minimum of Rafael Santos Borré from the penalty spot. Before that, they had a friendly in the United States, in November 2022, which culminated in the Colombian victory 2-0 with goals from Davinson Sanchez and Radamel Falcao.
Traveling further back in time, in the CONMEBOL Qualifiers Course to Qatar 2022, their two clashes ended in draws. In Barranquilla there were no annotations and in Asunción, Juan Cuadrado avoided the fall, even though Antonio Sanabria He overtook those at home.
Likewise, the two faced each other in the Group Stage of the Copa America 2019with the coffee growers winning by the minimum of Gustavo Cuellar. The only Guaraní victory occurred in the Qualifiers Course to Russia 2018surprising because they came back 1-2 thanks to Oscar Cardozo and Antonio Sanabriaafter Falcao will overtake the local.
In the Qualifiers heading to Russia, but on Paraguayan soil, Colombia He also did his thing by adding three with the only goal being Edwin Cardona. In the Copa America 2016in the Group Phase, The Tricolor hit 2-1 thanks to Carlos Bacca and James Rodriguez.
Finally, in the Qualifiers for Brazil 2014, Paraguay lost 1-2 at home after a double Mario Yepes and previously, the Yellow fever won 2-0 through a double from Tiger.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
|
GAME
|
DATE
|
COMPETENCE
|
Paraguay 0-1 Colombia
|
November 21, 2023
|
CONMEBOL Qualifiers
|
Colombia 2-0 Paraguay
|
November 19, 2022
|
Friendly
|
Colombia 0-0 Paraguay
|
November 16, 2021
|
CONMEBOL Qualifiers
|
Paraguay 1-1 Colombia
|
September 5, 2021
|
CONMEBOL Qualifiers
|
Colombia 1-0 Paraguay
|
June 23, 2019
|
Copa America 2019
|
Colombia 1-2 Paraguay
|
October 5, 2017
|
CONMEBOL Qualifiers
|
Paraguay 0-1 Colombia
|
October 6, 2016
|
CONMEBOL Qualifiers
|
Colombia 2-1 Paraguay
|
June 7, 2016
|
Copa America 2016
|
Paraguay 1-2 Colombia
|
October 15, 2013
|
CONMEBOL Qualifiers
|
Colombia 2-0 Paraguay
|
October 12, 2012
|
CONMEBOL Qualifiers
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#Copa #América #matches #Colombia #Paraguay
Leave a Reply