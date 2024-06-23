8 days away from the Copa América 🏆, this is the list of all the countries that won it. 🇦🇷Argentina: 15

🇺🇾Uruguay: 15

🇧🇷Brazil: 9

🇵🇾Paraguay: 2

🇨🇱Chile: 2

🇵🇪Peru: 2

🇨🇴Colombia: 1

🇧🇴Bolivia: 1 pic.twitter.com/lkFGsiDGzL — VarskySports (@VarskySports) June 13, 2024

The last time they were measured was in November 2023, in the CONMEBOL Qualifiers for him World Cup 2026with The Tricolor visiting due for the minimum of Rafael Santos Borré from the penalty spot. Before that, they had a friendly in the United States, in November 2022, which culminated in the Colombian victory 2-0 with goals from Davinson Sanchez and Radamel Falcao.

🇨🇴 GOOOL from Colombia. Penalty goal by Rafael Santos Borré. 1-0 against Paraguay 🇵🇾, at 11′ pic.twitter.com/CjLmOQBRuT — Pipe Sierra (@PSierraR) November 21, 2023

Likewise, the two faced each other in the Group Stage of the Copa America 2019with the coffee growers winning by the minimum of Gustavo Cuellar. The only Guaraní victory occurred in the Qualifiers Course to Russia 2018surprising because they came back 1-2 thanks to Oscar Cardozo and Antonio Sanabriaafter Falcao will overtake the local.

🇨🇴James, for his 100th game with the National Team

Finally, in the Qualifiers for Brazil 2014, Paraguay lost 1-2 at home after a double Mario Yepes and previously, the Yellow fever won 2-0 through a double from Tiger.