Football awakens passions in Colombia, transcending the limits of the playing field to enter the vast digital world. Emblematic events such as America Cup and the Champions League capture the attention of the Colombian audience, reflected in the increase in online searches and engagement on social networks.

In recent months, we have witnessed a significant increase in searches related to sporting events. For example, the terms “Copa América 2024” and “Champions League” have seen increases of 70% and 60% respectively, demonstrating the growing enthusiasm of the audience.

Sports events have become a digital platform to convene, generate visibility and connect with audiences. 70% of football-related content is shared through social networks and video platforms, while searches increase by 50% in the run-up to sporting events and visits to sports-related applications grow by 30%. sports news, which highlights the importance of these platforms in the dissemination of sport.

The Colombian soccer audience shows a passion not only for the game, but also for a variety of related interests. From football teams to sports apps and entertainment, there are a variety of connection points that brands can leverage to effectively impact, with the most relevant touchpoints being:

● 65% use their cellular devices to watch game broadcasts and broadcasts.

● 47% use video platforms to watch highlights or analysis after broadcast.

● 33% interact with online radio platforms and social networks while watching football matches.

Digital Interaction and Consumption during Football Matches

The new Colombian generations are no longer limited to being passive spectators during soccer games. It has been observed that 44% of Gen Z fans who watch sports content related to live matches do so through digital channels. Additionally, 35% of millennials interact with apps while watching sports and 24% engage in other activities such as checking email, playing online games, and talking on the phone.

Things to keep in mind with the audience watching football games

Colombians enjoy snacks, sodas and fast food while watching soccer games, and prefer to order deliveries through delivery apps in 35% of cases, while 27% prefer to go directly to the supermarket, 25% look for the local store and 13% order delivery from their local store.

Speaking of football… and Uefa?

It is the most important football club competition in the world.

For Latin America, this event has become very relevant, largely because many Latin American players participate.

● 68% of people in the region follow a Latin soccer player and during the tournament they follow news about them.

● The most important match of this event is the final, which has more than 380 M viewers worldwide. 70% interact with digital environments.

● In 2022, searches related to the Champions League increased by up to 90% prior to important events such as the semi-final and final.

Colombia has a strong football fan base, with an audience of 11 million users interested in the sport.

For brands that want to reach out by making local strategies during these events, they must take into account:

● Online video and radio platforms will be a great ally for fans of this sport. Take advantage of him before, him during and him after.

● The matches will be played late in the afternoon and at night, times that can be capitalized to: segment the campaigns.

● More than 30% of people watch football matches in places such as shopping centers or bars, so having an internet connection will be very important.

The digital contexts where Colombian soccer fans can be found are:

● Entertainment 72%

● Soccer videos 63%

● Sports apps 55%

● Soccer games 43%

● Sports news 35%

