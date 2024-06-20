The United States has built and has been built on an ideal: to be the land of opportunity. Those who arrived before, like those who now arrive to the country of the Stars and Stripes flag, know that with hard work they can succeed. That is the famous American dream.

This time, 15 teams from across the continent plus the local team dream of lifting the oldest national team soccer trophy on the planet on Sunday, July 14, at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

For Colombia, the tournament represents a new opportunity to try to reach the final and, why not, to win it for the second time.

For the fans, the dream is more than possible due to the undefeated record of 20 games in the two years that the team has been in charge. Nestor Lorenzoafter the painful non-qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Argentina, favorite

However, this Copa América seems to be made for the top favorite with its greatest figure: Argentina, the current world champion and last winner of the Copa América, with its captain and world idol, Lionel Messithe eight-time Ballon d’Or winner who, like so many, went to Miami, yes, the city of the final (there must be a reason), to play for his last team before retirement.

The competition table and the draw put Argentina alongside Mexico, Chile and Ecuador, on the route to the title.

On the other hand, on the other hand, in addition to their confrontation in the group stage, Colombia can meet Brazil again in a hypothetical semifinal and perhaps overcome the minefield of a match against Uruguay first.

Colombia’s opportunity

On this side of the Cup the path is not one of roses, it is one of thorns. According to the portals specialized in predictions and probabilities, the tournament’s favoritism falls on its order, in Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay and Colombia tied with the United States and Mexico.

The opportunities for Colombia are there. He has to find them and fight for them with his feet on the ground, with his team mixed with well-known mature players and new values ​​that are emerging in international markets on both sides of the Atlantic.

Luis Diaz, the great scoring figure of the last Copa América with the same four goals that Messi scored, along with James, Arias, Lerma, Dávinson and Cuesta, among others, are now the ones who dream of the Cup, the ones who know that, as wrote historian James Adams in 1931, “the American dream is just that, a dream. And remember: never stop dreaming.”

