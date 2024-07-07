Arizona, United States.- Colombian party! The Colombian National Team Nestor Lorenzo rolled over the Panamanians of Thomas Christiansen to wait for Uruguay either Brazil in semis of the 2024 Copa America.

In his first contest against Panama in this competition, Colombia There was a feast this Saturday at the University of Phoenix Stadiumsuitable to host its last match of the tournament in the stage of Quarter finals.

The Coffee growersas planned, gave the girl a beating Red Tidewhich became the penultimate removed from the area of Concacaf today.

The Colombian National Team was installed in the anteroom of the Grand Final of the Copa America 2024 with the goals John Cordova (8′), James Rodriguez (15′), Luis Fernando Diaz (41′), Richard Rios Montoya (70′) and Miguel Borja (90+4′)

The players mentioned They lit up the goal fair in Glendale, Arizona, USA to revalidate to Colombia as a serious candidate for the continental competition title. 5-0 Official.

By first time in its entire history within the America Cupthe Colombian national team achieved victory by five goals or more. The last time they celebrated a rout of this magnitude was against Bolivia (5-0)in the playoffs on the way to World Cup 2014.

The Tricolor will play next Wednesday, July 10, either against Uruguay either Brazil in semi-finals. The match will be staged at 8:00 p.m. (Mexico time), 7:00 p.m. (Culiacán time), from the Bank of American Stadium.

