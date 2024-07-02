The America’s Cup On Monday there was a new episode of alert for the health of a Uruguayan footballer who suffered a violent blow and was unable to continue in the match.

At minute 24 of the first half the player Maxi Araujofrom Uruguay, fell to the grass of the stadium and caused fear among his teammates. The footballer hit his head on the grass and seemed to feel like he was drowning.

The referee immediately stopped the game so that the footballer could receive urgent medical attention.

Maxi was lying on the grass and his teammates surrounded him to prevent anyone from seeing how the doctors treated him.

After a few moments of uncertainty, the Uruguayan was taken away on a stretcher. It was possible to see on the TV signal that he was conscious. It was later reported that the footballer was taken to the dressing room of the stadium.

Key match

A devastating Uruguay has within reach this Monday the pass to the quarterfinals of the

The 2024 Copa América will be a duel between Group C contenders, alongside the USA and Panama, to join already-qualified Argentina, Venezuela, Canada, Colombia and Ecuador.

Very close to the goal, the Celeste (six points) is living with a certain calm in the closing round of Group C, unlike Panama and the United States, both with 3 points and on the verge of a nervous breakdown. And no wonder.

NEWS IN DEVELOPMENT

