Los Angeles, California.-The Mexican Soccer Team yesterday (Wednesday) retired with their heads down due to the defeat against the Venezuela national teamwithin the framework of the Date 2 of the America Cup celebrated in USES this year.

Santiago Gimenez He remains among the top players that people continue to attack due to his lack of goals after two games in this group stage.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Upload content {{title}} {{/main}}

In it SoFi Stadium he was able to vindicate himself with the fans by being in front of the Cerberus, Rafael Romobut ‘Santi’ He did not make fierce contact with the ball and gave it to the South American.

The same did not occur to the Feyenoord Rotterdam attacker who, for the second consecutive duel, retired before the end of the match and came out in the 61st minute and his place was taken by Guillermo Martínez.

After Mexico’s defeat against its counterpart from Venezuela, Santiago Giménez warned that the Copa América has not yet ended and against Ecuador El Tri will celebrate the ticket to the 4th Finals.

“It’s a difficult result to accept, but this isn’t over yet… We’re going all out to qualify,” ‘Bebote’ posted today on his official Instagram account.

The Mexican National Soccer Team will have its last chance to avoid failure in this first round against Ecuador on Sunday, June 30th at the University of Phoenix Stadium. At Debate we invite you to follow the match minute by minute.

Have you checked out Amazon yet? Look at THIS LINK their best products.