Until Saturday (June 26, 2021) the Copa América registered 190 cases of covid-19 among the participants of the event. The number was released by the Ministry of Health. According to the agency, from 11 to 26 June, 29,888 RT-PCR tests were carried out among people involved in the event.

Of those infected, 10 players, 46 members of delegations, 131 outsourced service providers and 3 Conmebol employees contracted the disease. The cases of service providers were confirmed in Brasília (DF), Cuiabá (MT), Goiânia (GO) and Rio de Janeiro.

“The data is dynamic and updated based on the information sent by the event organizer, responsible for carrying out the tests”, said the Ministry of Health in a statement.

The results of the genetic sequencing concluded until this Sunday (June 27) show that all infections analyzed were due to the Gamma variant of the coronavirus (P1). However, there are still samples to be evaluated.

In 9 days, 58 more cases of the disease were registered. On June 18, the Ministry of Health recorded 82 cases of covid-19 registered among people involved in the Copa América.

Report produced by intern Geovana Melo under the supervision of editor Carlos Lins.

