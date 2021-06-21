Brazil was off this Sunday (20) for the third round of Copa América, but remained in the lead of Group B. Colombia, the only team that could surpass the national team, was surpassed 2-1 by the Peru team, at the Olympic stadium in Goiania.

⚽ First joy for @SeleccionPeru! The team of Gareca triumphed 2-1 against @FCFSeleccionCol and sumo your first three points in Grupo B de la CONMEBOL #CopaAmérica #VibraElContinente ️ ESP https://t.co/S9mmpJBXlC

️ PT https://t.co/mI2otu4GbC pic.twitter.com/vqai3IjRZV — Copa America (@CopaAmerica) June 21, 2021

The Colombians remain in second place in the bracket, with four points, while the Peruvians added the first three points in the competition and moved up to third place. The first four placed qualify for the quarter finals.

Peru took the lead in the 16th minute of the first half. Sergio Peña took advantage of the rebound of a kick from outside the area of ​​fellow midfielder Yoshimar Yotún (ex-Vasco) who stopped at the crossbar, and sent it to the net. In the final stage, at five minutes, forward Miguel Borja entered the area and was brought down by goalkeeper Pedro Gallese. Borja himself – linked to Palmeiras – converted the penalty and left everything the same.

The Peruvian winning goal also had the participation of players with a history in Brazilian football. On minute 19, midfielder Cristian Cueva (ex-São Paulo and Santos) took a corner kick and defender Yerry Mina (ex-Palmeiras) swerved against his own goal. The Colombians pressed for the draw, but failed in the submission and stopped at Gallese’s defenses.

#CopaAmérica ¡No llegó Ospina! Yerry Mina was taken by the front and put against her wall so that @SeleccionPeru recover the front before @FCFSeleccionCol Colombia Peru #VibraElContinente #VibraOContinente pic.twitter.com/HUAZs7GRdi — Copa America (@CopaAmerica) June 21, 2021

Both teams return to the field on Wednesday (23). At 6 pm (Brasilia time), Peru will face Ecuador, again in Goiânia. Then, at 9 pm, Colombia ends its participation in the first phase against Brazil, at the Nilton Santos stadium, in the northern part of Rio de Janeiro.

Also this Sunday (20), at Nilton Santos, Venezuela was 2-2 with Ecuador. The vinotinto team, which competes in the Copa America depleted of 13 players infected by the new coronavirus (covid-19), was twice behind on the scoreboard, sought a draw and had another decisive performance by goalkeeper Wuilker Fariñez, hero of goalless equality with Colombia, last Friday (18), in Goiânia.

With one point from two games, Ecuador is the last in Group B. Venezuela, which will play in the fourth round, appears one place ahead, in fourth, with two points from three games.

The Ecuadorians opened the scoring in the 38th minute of the first half, with midfielder Ayrton Preciado, in the bounce in the area. In the final stage, defensive midfielder Edson Castillo tied with a header after five minutes.

At 24, midfielder Cristian Cásseres Jr. hit the crossbar and almost turned the score around. Then, at 25, midfielder Gonzalo Plata insisted twice to beat Fariñez and put Ecuador back in front. Venezuela did not give up and equalized again in the 45th minute, with a header by Ronald Hernández. In stoppage time, Fariñez still saved the vinotinto team in an attempt to head striker Fidel Martínez (ex-Cruzeiro).

See too

+ Ana Maria Braga’s marriage comes to an end after her husband mistreats employees, says columnist

+ Learn about the effectiveness of each vaccine against Covid-19

+ See photos of Karoline Lima, Neymar’s new affair

+ Lázaro Barbosa manages to flee the police again after shooting

+ Gracyanne Barbosa dance pole dance with new look

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ After suing daughter-in-law, Medina’s mother accuses her of having destroyed her house; see pictures

+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Easy-to-make chocolate fondue with fruit

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach