Colombia qualified first in Group D of the Copa América and that allowed them to avoid Uruguay in the quarterfinals. However, in the 1-1 draw against Brazil, there was a play that prevented Néstor Lorenzo’s team from finishing the first phase with a perfect campaign.

In the 84th minute, after Luis Díaz made a run down the left, Rafael Santos Borré was left in front of goal and had the keeper Allison Becker beaten. However, his shot went over the goal.

The action generated a lot of criticism towards Borré on social media and a wave of memes. Even, One of the historic players of the Colombian National Team, ‘Pibe’ Carlos Valderrama, could not hide his anger.

“How many goalscorers do they need? He’s alone! When they don’t call them, they say that they have to be called, because he’s a goal scorer. He’s a goal scorer, so he scores. Goal scorers only need one,” said Pibe on Fútbol de Primera Radio.

However, the players were completely supportive as soon as the match ended. The first to go looking for Borré was the team captain, James Rodríguez, who immediately hugged him.

This is how Néstor Lorenzo and Jhon Arias supported Rafael Santos Borré

This Friday, in the press conference prior to the match against Panama, midfielder Jhon Arias made a staunch defense of Borré, when he was asked about the support of the squad.

“Rafa is an example of a professional, a person, and dedication. Unfortunately, we have short memories, he is an exceptional forward, a fundamental piece. Rafa knows and is aware that he has the support of everyone here,” said Arias.

Even though the question was not directed at him, coach Néstor Lorenzo also supported him. “Let’s not exaggerate, he missed a goal, a difficult ball came to him and he couldn’t put it in, everything he gives to the team is valuable,” he said.

Borré is the joint top scorer of the Lorenzo era, alongside Luis Díaz, with five goals each. In addition, in the national team’s unbeaten run of 26 games, the striker was the one who scored the most goals, six in total.

