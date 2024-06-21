The Argentine star Lionel Messi continues to add records to his already extensive career. This Thursday, in the opening match of the Copa América 2024 against Canada, he became the footballer with the most games played in the history of the tournament by reaching the figure of 35 appearances.

With the ball barely rolling at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Messi beat the legendary Chilean goalkeeper Sergio Livingstonewith whom he shared the record since the final of the Copa América 2021.

In this way, the Albiceleste captain expands his legacy in South American football and establishes himself as one of the most important figures in the history of the tournament.

One more record for your collection

Messi’s 35 matches in the Copa América are distributed as follows: 6 in Venezuela 2007, 4 in Argentina 2011, 6 in Chile 2015, 5 in the Centenario 2016, 6 in Brazil 2019, 7 in Brazil 2021 and 1 in the recently inaugurated United States 2024.

But this new record might not be the only one that Messi reaches in this Copa América. The Argentine star also has the opportunity to become the top scorer in the history of the tournament and the first footballer to win it consecutively as captain.

To reach the first record, Messi needs four goals to equal the 17 goals of Brazilians Zizinho and Norberto Méndez. With his scoring ability and taking into account that in the Brazil 2021 edition he scored four goals, the goal seems achievable for the Argentine number 10.

Consecutive champion captain

As for the second record, Messi already knows what it is to win the Copa América as captain, he did it in the 2021 edition. Now, he seeks to repeat that achievement and become the first footballer to do so consecutively.

Without a doubt, Lionel Messi is determined to leave his mark in this Copa América. With his talent, leadership and hunger for glory, the Argentine star is a serious candidate to win all the individual and collective titles at stake.

“I am very happy for this new record. It is an honor for me to have reached this figure and to be able to continue writing history in this very important tournament for South America. I hope we can move forward and win a new title for Argentina,” said the Argentine.