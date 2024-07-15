The Colombian national team played a Copa America final yesterday After 23 years, Argentina won its second championship after winning with a goal from Lautaro Martínez in the second half of extra time in Miami.

The Colombian players, like the fans, were disappointed after seeing their dreams dashed in what was one of the team’s best performances in an international tournament. On the field, after the final whistle, everyone was left lamenting the unfortunate event while several rival figures came to try to alleviate the sadness.

Scaloni went to talk to James

One of the members of the Argentine National Team who came out to console the Colombian players was Lionel Scaloni. The Technical Director of the ‘albiceleste’, upon seeing James Rodríguez, lying on the floor crying because of the defeat, went to dedicate a few words to him to try to lift his spirits.

In the videos that recorded the moment, the coach can be seen giving words of encouragement to the Colombian ’10’ who became the player with the most assists in a Copa América edition with six goal passes. This also allowed him to be crowned the best player of the tournament.

However, none of this seemed to matter to James, who had been justifying his excellent form in the ‘tricolor’ shirt for some time, saying that it was because he wanted to win the title. While Scaloni was talking, Rodriguez just listened and, when Scaloni tried to get him to get up, the captain simply remained motionless on the ground, expressing his sadness.

At the time, Amaranto Perea and another member of the coaching staff were also there waiting for the player to wake up from his laments. In several videos, it can be seen how the Argentine players go to console the Colombians who had an excellent performance in the tournament and reached an unbeaten streak of 28 games without losing.

However, it was not enough and the defeat cost him a title. On social media, Rodríguez sent a sad message but thanked his teammates for their good performance.