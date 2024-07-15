Das goldene Tor in einem packenden Finale erzielte Lautaro Martinez in der 112. Minute. Superstar Messi war da bereits nicht mehr auf dem Feld: Der achtmalige Weltfußballer war in der 66. Minute unter Tränen ausgewechselt worden, der Offensivspieler von Inter Miami hatte sich offenbar ohne Gegnereinwirkung verletzt. Auf der Bank sitzend verfolgte Messi, dessen Zukunft in der Nationalmannschaft ungeklärt ist, teilweise weinend das Spiel.

Für Messi war es der zweite Triumph im fünften Copa-Endspiel. Nachdem er mit Argentinien beim ältesten Nationenturnier der Welt 2007, 2015 und 2016 zunächst jeweils nur Platz zwei erreichte, kam 2021 der erste Triumph. Dem folgte 2022 der Titel bei der WM in Qatar gegen Frankreich – und nun der Triumph in den USA.

Delayed celebrations: After several postponements of kick-off and extra time, Argentina wins the final of the Copa America 1-0. AFP

It is still two years until the next World Cup finals in the USA, Mexico and Canada. What will happen next for Messi is unclear. “These are the last battles and we are enjoying them to the fullest,” said the 37-year-old before the game. We are Messi, Nicolas Otamendi and Angel Di Maria (both 36). Only the latter had already decided that the Seleccion chapter would end with the Copa.

Major difficulties at the entrance had significantly delayed the start of the match. Dozens of fans attempted to gain entry to the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami before kick-off by force and apparently without tickets. As a result, the gates remained closed for a time, as stadium security told the AFP news agency.

Farewell to a great: The final against Colombia was Angel di Maria’s last game in the Argentine national jersey. AP

Behind the barriers, temperatures exceeded 30 degrees, and conditions were chaotic, with panic breaking out in the dense crowd. Some fans had to receive medical attention. Miami Dade police said in a statement that there had been “several incidents.” “These incidents were the result of unruly behavior by fans attempting to enter the stadium.”