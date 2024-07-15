Erst weinte Lionel Messi hemmungslos, dann gab es kein Halten mehr: Argentiniens Fußball-Weltmeister haben in einem chaotischen und dramatischen Endspiel zum 16. Mal die Copa America gewonnen. Die Seleccion setzte sich im Endspiel in Miami, wo sich der Anpfiff nach einem Einlass-Chaos um 82 Minuten verzögert hatte, nach großem Kampf mit 1:0 nach Verlängerung gegen Kolumbien durch.
Das goldene Tor in einem packenden Finale erzielte Lautaro Martinez in der 112. Minute. Superstar Messi war da bereits nicht mehr auf dem Feld: Der achtmalige Weltfußballer war in der 66. Minute unter Tränen ausgewechselt worden, der Offensivspieler von Inter Miami hatte sich offenbar ohne Gegnereinwirkung verletzt. Auf der Bank sitzend verfolgte Messi, dessen Zukunft in der Nationalmannschaft ungeklärt ist, teilweise weinend das Spiel.
Für Messi war es der zweite Triumph im fünften Copa-Endspiel. Nachdem er mit Argentinien beim ältesten Nationenturnier der Welt 2007, 2015 und 2016 zunächst jeweils nur Platz zwei erreichte, kam 2021 der erste Triumph. Dem folgte 2022 der Titel bei der WM in Qatar gegen Frankreich – und nun der Triumph in den USA.
It is still two years until the next World Cup finals in the USA, Mexico and Canada. What will happen next for Messi is unclear. “These are the last battles and we are enjoying them to the fullest,” said the 37-year-old before the game. We are Messi, Nicolas Otamendi and Angel Di Maria (both 36). Only the latter had already decided that the Seleccion chapter would end with the Copa.
Major difficulties at the entrance had significantly delayed the start of the match. Dozens of fans attempted to gain entry to the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami before kick-off by force and apparently without tickets. As a result, the gates remained closed for a time, as stadium security told the AFP news agency.
Behind the barriers, temperatures exceeded 30 degrees, and conditions were chaotic, with panic breaking out in the dense crowd. Some fans had to receive medical attention. Miami Dade police said in a statement that there had been “several incidents.” “These incidents were the result of unruly behavior by fans attempting to enter the stadium.”
As a result, kick-off was postponed several times – first to 2:30 a.m. CEST, then every 15 minutes. The Brazilian referee Raphael Claus finally blew the whistle to start the match at 3:22 a.m. CEST (9:22 p.m. local time) – almost an hour and a half late.
#Copa #América #Lionel #Messi #tears #victory #final #Colombia
Thank you for the auspicious writeup It in fact was a amusement account it Look advanced to far added agreeable from you However how can we communicate