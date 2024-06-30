Argentina is beating Peru 2-0 in Miami, at the close of the group stage for both teams in the Copa América 2024. The result leaves the world champion as first in group A.

According to the criteria of

After a scoreless first half and with a couple of chances for Argentina that were stopped by goalkeeper Pedro Gallese, Argentina finally found the advantage in the 47th minute.

This was Argentina’s first goal against Peru in the Copa América

Lautaro Martínez put his team ahead after a brilliant clearance from Ángel di María. The Inter Milan attacker chipped the ball at Gallese to open the scoring.

At 86, Lautaro completed his double after winning a duel against Aldo Corzo and beating Gallese without problems.

The two goals make Martínez the top scorer in the Copa América, with four goals, two more than Uruguayans Darwin Núñez and Maximiliano Araújo, American Folarin Balogun and Brazilian Vinicius Junior.

News in development.

SPORTS