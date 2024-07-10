The Colombia selection The final will be played in a few hours against Uruguay, who are looking for their third chance to win the continental title. Given this, several sports personalities are giving their opinions on who they think could qualify, knowing who will be the opponent, Argentina, who is defending the title in this edition.

According to the criteria of

One of the idols of the first finalist also gave his opinion about his favorite for the final and he did not go down very well in Colombia since he puts Uruguay as the only one that could complicate the title for Argentina.

Did Agüero snub the Colombian national team?

In an interview with the bookmaker that sponsors him, the Argentine spoke about his national team and the chances of winning the Copa America championship twice. He also referred to the rivals he could face in the last match of the tournament. At this point, the footballer did not mention Colombia’s run or its good form in the Cup and went straight to talking about the rival that, clearly, also has a good form in the competition.

James Rodriguez and Darwin Nunez Photo:Facebook/El Tiempo Share

“I think Uruguay has a lot to offer now with Bielsa. They should go far in the tournament.“I think Argentina are their own biggest threat and we must not be overconfident,” said the former Manchester City, Barcelona and Argentina striker.

In addition to this, he referred to Marcelo Bielsa, coach of the Uruguayan national team who also had a past as a strategist in his country’s counterpart.Uruguay is the only team that could beat usbecause Bielsa knows Lionel Scaloni very well. Let’s not forget that Uruguay is the only team that has beaten us since we became world champions,” he added.

Lorenzo vs. Bielsa. Photo:Getty Images via AFP Share

Do Argentines underestimate Colombia?

Agüero’s opinion is on par with that of Argentines interviewed by ESPN, who chose who they prefer and mentioned Colombia as a “cold-blooded” team. In other words, for those interviewed, the Colombian national team inspires hope but fails to achieve titles.

Colombia will play at 7 pm in Charlotte at Bank of America Stadium and will be broadcast on open channels on Caracol and RCN as well as on DirecTV.