It’s been two days since the Copa America defeat against Argentina and the duel for what could have been the second title for the Colombian National Team is becoming better understood.

With messages of hope and looking to the future, players and coaching staff continue to highlight the team’s current good form with their minds set on future international events. Many of those called up said they feel calm because the future looks good for a team that reached its second Copa América final after 23 years.

James, from sadness to hope

The figure of the Colombian National Team was James Rodríguez. The ’10’ reached 6 assists and a goal, breaking a record that until now had been held by Lionel Messi. With these performances, Rodríguez won the award for best player of the match on several occasions from the organization.

In the final against Argentina, he was unable to add to his assist tally but received a bittersweet recognition. James was named the tournament’s best player and went up on stage to accept his award, visibly sad but smiling.

The defeat affected the midfielder greatly, who broke down in tears after the final whistle. However, it now seems that he is turning the page and, like his teammates, is focusing on the future of the Colombian National Team.

The player, who had already posted a photo with all the individual trophies he received throughout the competition thanking his teammates, now dedicated a few words to his coach, Néstor Lorenzo, and he echoed the desire to improve that now surrounds the national team.

James Rodríguez with Néstor Lorenzo posing with the award for best player of the Copa América Photo:IG: James Rodriguez Share

“The best is yet to come” says the ’10’ in the post in which he thanks the coach. The Colombian has a good relationship with Lorenzo who called him up despite the bad moment he was going through at that time in Sao Paulo, his current team. Now, Rodríguez is waiting to determine his future after a tournament in which he was a star and, most likely, raised the interest of teams around the world.