The Colombian national team is ready to play the Copa America final match against Argentina. The players have stood out in all phases to reach the historic qualification that has them dreaming of the second Copa América.

Without a doubt, Colombia has had a strong collective game but there are many of its players who became figures of the tournament in general. James Rodriguez is the most outstanding among them and the numbers support him as the one most responsible for the generation of play and opportunities in the Colombia selectionThis is why he has now achieved a new milestone in his career and has taken a record from Lionel Messi.

James Rodriguez’s assists

The only goal in the semi-final between Colombia and Argentina came from the hand of the most unbalanced player of the National Team. James Rodríguez, from the corner kick, sent a cross that Jefferson Lerma headed and the ball filtered between the goalkeeper Rochet and the Uruguayan post to become a goal.

With this, the Colombian ’10’ reached 6 assists in the current edition of the Copa América, something that no other footballer had achieved in the same edition of the competition.. Lionel Messi held this record with 5 assists given with the Argentine National Team in 2021.

Rodríguez has been chosen as the best of the match on several occasions and, from the first match against Paraguay, it was clear that this time, he was different. Now, he has the opportunity to extend his record in the next match in which he can also achieve a historic title for the Colombian National Team.

The final will be played next Sunday, July 14, at 7 am Colombian time at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Argentina will be looking to win the tournament for the second time, while Colombia will be looking for its second title in 23 years after being crowned champions in 2001.