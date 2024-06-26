The Copa America has already begun and with it came the refereeing controversies. The most questioned in the tournament, so far, is the performance of the Argentine national team and some difficult decisions for the referees that, for many fans, ended up benefiting the ‘albiceleste’ in their matches.

The controversy broke out after the match for the second date of group A of the Cup. Argentina and Chile faced each other in a kind of revenge for the current champion who, in that same stadium, had lost the 2016 final against ‘la Roja’.

In a match full of physical play and infractions, the Argentine National Team did not receive any yellow cards and Lautaro Martínez was the protagonist of a controversial goal that, for many, should not have gone up on the scoreboard due to offside.

The controversies of Argentina vs. Chili

Several Internet users, especially from the social network ‘x’, compiled the actions that could demonstrate a possible favoring of arbitration to Argentina. The main controversy of the match, apart from the play that led to the goal, was a stomp that Rodrigo de Paul gave to Gabriel Suazo after a clearance.

In this action, the Argentine steps heavily on the Chilean, leaving him in pain on the floor after a dispute for the ball to which De Paul arrived first. However, he did not receive a warning from the center of the commitment.

Due to this action, the wife of the affected person uploaded a story to Instagram that was later deleted in which she questioned the refereeing and even mentioned that it seemed that “cards for the rival team were not allowed.”

A similar action had occurred in the match between Peru and Canada hours before in which Araujo, when going to sweep to make a clearance and touch the ball first, could not stop and ended up hitting Shaffelburg with the studs. This time, the Peruvian received a straight red card and left the field of play.

Before this action, five minutes into the game, Cristian, Cuti Romero, in a dispute for the ball in the Argentine area, elbowed Victor Dávila, who remained lying on the floor for a few moments asking for the action to be reviewed. However, Andres Matontethe main judge of the match, did not consider the infraction or review it with the VAR.

There was also another controversy in the area when one of the albiceleste players strongly grabbed the leg of Mauritius Island making him stumble while playing with the ball. This was not reprimanded beyond a warning. In addition, ESPN Argentina highlighted the action with humor on its social networks and was filled with comments pointing out the alleged refereeing help.

Lautaro Martinez’s goal, the biggest controversy

In the 88th minute, after a cross from Lionel Messi and a rebound in the Argentine attack, Lautaro Martínez scored the only goal of the game with a possible offside of Giovanni Lo Celso which was reviewed by the VAR. At first, the images presented by the assistants in the video room could not really determine the lines between the defenders, the ball and the attacker who could have intervened in the play.

The lines marked by the attendees raised doubts due to the lack of parallels between them and how little could be distinguished in the image first presented by the official broadcast of the event.

Given the controversy presented, Conmebol published the VAR audios corresponding to this action along with videos that demonstrate the action more clearly. In these, it is evident how the lines are drawn from the assistance room and are drawn from the hip of the Chilean goalkeeper and the defender to mark Lo Celso’s intervention in the play as lawful.

In networks, detractors of the Argentine team who defend the thesis of a benefit on the part of the referees, also highlight that the fact of playing the final in Miami, Lionel Messi’s place of residence, would have something to do with the possible fixing.

The actions discussed have not been proven as a deliberate intention of the referees to benefit the Argentine National Team. These speculations went viral after the match and have flooded social networks recalling other controversies in previous tournaments.