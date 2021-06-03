The Copa América first gave up its realization in Colombia where a social outbreak worsened the delicate health scenario due to the pandemic. Later, goodbye came to Argentina, which went from trying to organize the event completely to disengaging itself from the commitment while going through the strongest moment of contagion and collapse of the health system. But the chosen place seems to be the worst combo of all the above: the coronavirus does not give truce and political shorts are increasingly intense in Brazil, where Conmebol decided to put on the show at all costs.

The action will begin in Brasilia on June 13 with the clash between the local team and Venezuela. In that same capital where Argentina will play against Uruguay on Friday 18, a massive march organized by rural businessmen took place a couple of weeks ago, in which the president, Jair Bolsonaro, participated. “There are some idiots, those who say you have to stay at home. If the country had stayed at home, the one who stayed at home would have starved, that idiot would have starved. They complain about everything,” he shot. the president revalidating his denial stance.

The capital of the country, in which Bolsonaro obtained 69% of the votes in the 2018 elections, is governed by Ibaneis Rocha, a conservative of the Brazilian Democracy Movement (MDB), very close to the federal government.

In the center of the scene, Jair Bolsonaro lifts the Copa América that Brazil won in 2019. Photo: AFP

According to the Brazilian media, Bolsonaro’s positive image fell to around 20% and his chances of re-election in 2022 are increasingly distant. The Cup could give him a clean and jerk, as happened in 2019 when he ended up lifting the trophy at the Maracana.

In 1918, the so-called “Spanish flu” pandemic forced the continental competition to be played in Brazil to be postponed and had to be postponed for a year. Now, there is no virus that stops the partnership between Conmebol and Bolsonaro.

In Goiania, the mayor of the city, Luiz Maguito Vilela, who had won the elections last November while hospitalized for coronavirus, died in January after spending 80 days in intensive care. There, five group stage matches and two quarter-final matches will be played.

In Cuiabá, the capital of Mato Grosso, residents are happy to welcome Lionel Messi when Argentina face Bolivia on June 28. Meanwhile, its mayor demands that the entire population be vaccinated urgently and massively.

Moreover, in the Arena Pantanal stadium, built for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, there is a test and primary care center for those infected with Covid-19, whose operation will be suspended five hours before each of the five games that are played there. .



“A show of this size in Cuiabá is not advisable because we do not know how the mobilization of people for the Copa América will be other than the fact that the matches will be without an audience. We are in a difficult moment discussing health issues for the population” said Mayor Emanuel Pinheiro. The city has more than 90% of its healthcare system occupied.

Pinheiro has already asked the federal government to send a massive 670,000 extra doses of vaccines to speed up the process with the 440,000 inhabitants of Cuiabá. “Since we were elected, we want compensation,” he said.

The mayor belongs to the Brazilian Democracy Movement (MDB) and is in conflict with the governor of Mato Grosso, the Bolsonarista Mauro Mendes, who gave the endorsement for the use of the stadium that is administered by the provincial government.

Until June 3, Cuiabá registered 2,897 deaths and 86,560 infected with Covid-19 while the state of Mato Grosso accumulated more than 410,000 cases and 11,037 deaths.



Activists carry out a symbolic act in Copacabana in tribute to the victims of Covid-19. Photo: AP

Bolsonaro spoke on the national network and defended the event. His argument is that local, state and international club championship matches have already been played in Brazil. The message was repudiated in the main cities of the country with cacerolazos.

San Pablo, which was one of the first chosen venues, rejected the proposal because it is in the red phase, with intermittent quarantines and with more than 80% of the health system occupied.

Rio de Janeiro, which has a 95% occupancy rate for health centers, will offer two stadiums: Nilton Santos, where seven games will be played, including Argentina’s debut against Chile on June 14; and the Maracana, venue for the final on July 10.

It was the Undersecretary of Health Surveillance of the Rio State Health Secretariat, Claudia Mello, who confirmed in mid-May the presence of a new strain of coronavirus, derived from that of Manaus, The variant was baptized P.1.2 for being a mutation of P1, which emerged in the Amazon last November and is responsible for much of the second wave in the region.

The mayor of Rio is Eduardo Paes, who has already been infected with coronavirus twice. At the beginning of the year he replaced the Bolsonarista Marcelo Crivella, who was dismissed and detained, accused of participating in a bribery network, he opposed the holding of the contest.



The president of Conmebol, Alejandro Domínguez and that of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro. Photo: Juano Tesone

Paes, with a right-wing profile, is critical of Bolsonaro although he commands a city in which the president obtained 66% of the votes in the second round of elections in 2018. Although the mayor was lowly opposed to receiving the Cup, he ended up yielding. although it ratified the prohibition of the public in sporting events (established in decree 48,425) before the rumor that Conmebol wanted the final to be played with a percentage of capacity in the Maracana.

Rio is the only soccer city that will have games. San Pablo, Belo Horizonte, Porto Alegre and Salvador, among others, did not accept it.

“We do not rule out a fourth wave of Covid. Today we have enough beds to meet a demand similar to that of the third. But what will we do if the fourth wave is worse than the third? ”Asked the Rio Health Secretary, Alexandre Chieppe, before learning that the Cup would be played in Brazil.

The day after ratifying the organization of the tournament, Brazil reported 95,601 new cases of coronavirus, the second highest number since the start of the pandemic. And it is close to half a million dead.