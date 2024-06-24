The Copa América has already started and the first date is coming to an end. Today, the most anticipated moment arrives for Colombians who follow the tournament closely. The Colombia selection debuts in issue number 48 with an old acquaintance.

Paraguay will be the first test for Colombia on the way to being crowned, for the second time, as American champion in the oldest national team tournament in the world. This time, in the United States, the NRG Stadium in Houston will see the debut of a tricolor team that is undefeated prior to the start of the competition.

It is not the first time that the two teams meet in the first match of a Copa América. In 2007, Paraguay was superior, leaving one of the fiercest defeats in the history of Colombia in the competition. But, in general, how has Colombia fared in its beginnings since winning its first Cup?

Colombia’s debut in the Copa América, a positive balance

2001 is a current memory in the minds of all lovers of soccer and the Colombian National Team. In that year the country hosted a tournament that, although many despise due to the reality of its development, Colombia won comfortably against Mexico and became queen of America for the first time.

At that time, the victory came from the first game. Venezuela was the victim of a Colombia that came with high morals at the hands of Francisco Maturana. Freddy, the ‘Totono’ Grisales and Víctor Aristizábal They sealed the debut and forged the path to the title.

Colombia Copa America 2001 Photo:TIME

The next edition of the Copa América, Peru 2004, It was also against the same Rival. Venezuela fell again but this time thanks to a penalty scored by Malher Tressor Moreno in the 22nd minute.

In 2007 misfortune came for the Colombian National Team. The host that time was Venezuela and the first match was played against Paraguay, its first rival in this edition. That match marked, perhaps, Colombia’s worst debut in the history of the tournament. Three goals from Roque Santa Cruz and a double from Salvador Cabañas marked the 5-0 humiliation.

Colombia selection. Photo:EFE and AFP

4 years later Argentina 2011 would arrive and Colombia was reunited with victory in a debut against another of its rivals in this edition. Costa Rica fell to the ‘tricolor’ with a goal from Adrián Ramos inside the area in the 44th minute.

The second defeat in history since 2001 would come at the expense of Venezuela. This time, in Chile 2015, Colombia lost by 1 goal in its debut in that edition of the Cup.

James, Luis Díaz and Néstor Lorenzo. Photo:FCF

The last time the Copa América in the United States was in 2016, the centenary of the oldest national team tournament in the world. On that occasion, Colombia faced the host whom it defeated 2-0 with goals from Cristian Zapata and James Rodríguez.

Luis Diaz. Photo:EFE

The last two editions of the Cup were in Brazil. In 2019, Colombia defeated Argentina 2-0 thanks to goals from Roger Martínez and Duván Zapata. Then, In 2021, they also emerged victorious against Ecuador with a goal from Edwin Cardona.

In total, since 2001, Colombia has won 6 of its last 8 debuts in the Copa América.