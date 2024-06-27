The preview of the match between the selected team Colombia and Costa Rica is heating up after the exchange of statements between the Argentine coach Gustavo Alfaro and the Colombian forward Miguel Angel Borja.

The Colombia selection wants to confirm qualification for the quarterfinals, after their 2-1 victory against Paraguay in their debut. The national team knows that the game for the second date of group D will be crucial to complete the objective.

Miguel Borja and Nestor Lorenzo. Photo:TIME

Borja’s Dart

However, the game is adding a special spice after the words of Miguel Ángel Borja, whowho came out to challenge Costa Rica and said that he expected a more proactive rival.

“Costa Rica has great players, I hope they come out to play, to come out to propose, and not like against Brazil, we are calm,” said the striker from Cordoba.

Borja’s words reached the ears of Gustavo Alfaro, who did not hesitate to respond with a painful dart. The Argentine reminded the player and the National Team of the 6-1 victory that he achieved as the coach of Ecuador in the 2022 World Cup qualifier.

Gustavo Alfaro Photo:Miguel Gutierrez. Efe

Alfaro did not remain silent

“I was defensive in Ecuador and we had beaten Colombia and Uruguay, They always tell me that I am defensive. In Ecuador We won, but we couldn’t keep a clean sheet,” he began.

“It is very easy to shoot with other people’s guns, a man needs two years to learn to speak and 60 to remain silent, I am 61 and I have already learned to remain silent, I would like to see how many coaches dare to play against the five-time world champion with 8 U23s. Of course we would like to be Colombia, Brazil, but we are Costa Rica and I feel very proud,” he added.

Alfaro knows the national team almost perfectly after several years commentating on the matches on Caracol Television. This Friday’s game against Colombia will be special.

Gustavo Alfaro Photo:Efe

“I have a lot of affection for Colombia, ordinary people recognize me a lot and I value that a lot, but now I owe myself to Costa Rica, The feeling I have for Colombia is not going to change, but in 90 minutes I have to ask my heart for permission,” he stated.

For Gustavo Alfaro the Colombia selection He is showing the best version of his last years and praised the work he has been doing Nestor Lorenzo.

“I see Colombia in very good shape, I think it is the best version of a national team that exists and I told Néstor that. The Federation did very well after the tough elimination from the World Cup. Sometimes it is also easy to recognize the directors for what they had to do. It is a team that is very solid and that knows what it is playing for,” he concluded.

Nestor Lorenzo. Photo:EFE

HAROLD YEPES

