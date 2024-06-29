Women’s refereeing will make history in the 2024 edition of the Copa América: For the first time, a trio of women will direct a match in the 108-year history of the competition.

The Brazilian Edina Alves will be in charge of the game between Bolivia and Panama, this Monday, at the Inter&Co Stadium in Miami, in a match in which the Panamanians risk the possibility of qualifying for the quarterfinals of the Cup.

A Colombian is part of the refereeing group for that match: Mary Blanco from Boyacá will be the second assistant. The first will be the also Brazilian Neuza Back.

This has been Mary Blanco’s career in world arbitration

Blanco was born in Pesca (Boyacá) and has 17 years of refereeing career. She has been international since 2016. She has worked in the Senior and Under-20 Women’s World Cups, in the 2022 Women’s Euro Cup, in the Copa Libertadores and Sudamericana.

He was also an assistant to center back Carlos Betancur in the final of the BetPlay 2023-I League: he was on the line in the game in which Millonarios won star 16 against Atlético Nacional.

Edina Alves also has international experience since 2016 and has already coached in several international men’s tournaments, such as the Brasileirao, the Club World Cup and the Copa Libertadores. She was also at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The rest of the referees for that match will be men: Brazilians Raphael Claus and Bruno Boschilia will be the fourth and fifth referees, respectively, while the VAR will be made up of Brazilian Rodolpho Toski and Peruvian Joel Alarcón.

