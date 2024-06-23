Chile and Peru They tied this Friday 0-0 in the debut of both teams in Group A of the Copa América in the United States-2024, in a thick match in which the tireless Claudio Bravo had key interventions in the goal.

At 41 years old, a survivor of the ‘golden generation’ that gave Chile the Copa América titles in 2015 and 2016, Bravo denied goals to Miguel Araujo in the 43rd minute and Gianluca Lapadula in the 57th and 89th to sustain his team standing at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

La Roja had the best opportunity previously Alexis Sanchez to Víctor Dávila’s center, in the 16th, but he kicked over the crossbar.

Copa América at funeral

Although the match was not attractive, it did arouse emotions in the fans. And in Chile a particular scene occurred, in which Those attending a funeral did not want to miss the game.

In a video that went viral on social networks, the coffin was uncovered, the people around it looking towards the wall where the Chilean team’s match against Peru was projected.

“Uncle Feña, thank you for all the moments… we will remember you,” it says on a sign located just behind the coffin. A football shirt is seen on the coffin.

The particular scene not only went viral, but also sparked many funny reactions from users on social networks, who compared the weak match between both teams to the atmosphere of a funeral.

“He watched 5 minutes of that game and closed the drawer lid,” said one user.

“”They are dead,” said the deceased,” commented another.

“He died of boredom watching the game,” wrote another.

The video, broadcast on X by the account @visionpais2050, has more than 240 thousand views and 2 thousand likes.

