After an even game, in which both teams showed their hierarchy, Colombia beat Argentina in the first semifinal of the Copa América Femenina. The young player Linda Caicedo, only 17 years old, scored the only goal of the game. One that not only qualifies the tricolor team to the final of the tournament, but also gives it a direct pass to the 2023 World Cup and the 2024 Olympic Games.

A victory that counts for three. With a cross shot with the left leg of the player Linda Caicedo, Colombia defeated Argentina 1-0. A triumph that opens a path to the final of the Women's Copa América, but also to the 2023 World Cup that will be played in Australia and New Zealand; and to the Olympic Games in France in 2024.

The goal was celebrated by the fans of the Colombian team who colored the Alfonso López stadium in Bucaramanga yellow, the city in the northeast of the country that hosts the final instances of the tournament.

Triumph also tastes of revenge. The group led by Nelson Abadía reversed the scene of 2018, when Argentina beat Colombia 3-1 in the final home run of the Copa América that was played in Chile.

With this Monday’s meeting, Colombia adds three victories against Argentina of the 12 occasions in which they have met. The albicelestes had four wins and the two teams had a balance of five draws.

A close start to the match with tricolor control of the second half

The first half was marked by interruptions from a cut-off start to the match in midfield. However, Colombia found spaces against an Argentine team organized in defense.

Deportivo Cali player Linda Caicedo overflowed on several occasions and unbalanced the albiceleste team, but could not finish. Neither did Mayra Ramírez, who had the clearest of the first half. After a filtered pass from Leicy Santos, the number nine hooked past two Argentine players, and she hit him with her left leg, but her shot hit the post.

The albiceleste team, meanwhile, came close to the goal in the 16th minute with a shot by Yamila Rodríguez that was saved by the Colombian goalkeeper.

Colombia showed their dominance in the second half, with several dangerous occasions. The goal came in the 63rd minute after a faulty rejection by the Argentine defense, which Caicedo took advantage of with a forceful shot from his left foot.

The possession of the tricolor team was consolidated after the expulsion of the Argentine right back, Gabriela Chávez, at minute 73.

With the victory this Monday, Colombia seals an undefeated five games. In the group stage, the tricolor team won all the matches, scoring 13 goals and conceding only three.

