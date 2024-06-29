Mexico City.- Emilio Azcarraga Jean spoke in an interview with ‘Caliente TV’ about the way in which the Henry Martin that I would not go with the The Mexican Futbol selection to the Copa América 2024.

He owner of Club America ruled that the way in which the ‘Bomb’ that I would not travel to USA to participate in the tournament, “was not the right one.”

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Upload content {{title}} {{/main}}

“In the case of Henry (Martin)the form bothered me, which I am not going to tell, but the form in which they tell him that he is not going to go to the America Cup “It was not the right one,” he said.

The same way, Emilio Azcarraga Jean spoke about whether the owners of the Mexican Soccer They impose soccer players on the Mexican Soccer Team.

Henry Martin did not attend the Copa America

jam media

He president of the Board of Directors of Grupo Televisa, He assured that he did not know of a particular case of an owner who had forced certain players to be summoned to the Tricolor.

“I don’t know of any owner who has ever subjected a trainer to Selection Mexican “to bring a player,” he said. Emilio Azcarraga Jean.

Emilio Azcárraga with Amaury Vergara

jam media

“There have been coaches who have wrongly brought in players, but I don’t see that they have been driven by the owner. It’s the easy way out to avoid adding to the responsibility,” he concluded forcefully.

Have you checked out Amazon yet? Check out their best products at THIS LINK.