The Ecuadorian team breathed after the hard-fought 3-1 victory against Jamaica on matchday 2 of group B of the Copa América. The Ecuadorians started out tight, but ended up calling time at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

There was no margin for error for the Ecuadorians after losing in the debut against Venezuela. The South Americans knew that the duel was key in their aspirations to reach the quarterfinals.

The scoring opened quickly in a semi-empty stadium, as in most venues in this Copa América. Piero Hincapié (13′) scored fortuitously. The centre-back launched a cross into the area, but it deflected off Kasey Palmery. The ball had a strange effect and slipped into the back of the goal, the goal made some Ecuadorians dream, giving a lot of rhythm to the game.

The game became very physical and before the break Ecuador reached the second goal after a controversial play that was reviewed in the VAR and a penalty was declared for the South Americans. Kendry Páez, at only 17 years old, changed the shot for a goal and gave his team some peace of mind.

However, the second half was a different story. Jamaica got back on track after a goal from Michael Antonio, who was unforgiving in the box and brought life to a contentious match.

The Jamaicans took the Ecuadorians to the ropes, but could not reach the tying goal. When it seemed that the equal score was going to fall, Ecuador took out its claws and liquidated the actions.

The counterattack was the tool used to get the three points. Alan Minda went alone in front of the goal in the 90+1 minute and with a cross shot he defeated the rival goalkeeper’s resistance and ended Jamaica’s hopes.

Ecuador’s first victory in this Copa América to get back into the race in a tight group with Mexico and Venezuela.